Popular actress Shama Sikander who got married to her longtime boyfriend James Milliron in March this year is currently enjoying her honeymoon in Thailand. The duo is painting the beach island red with their romance and photos and videos of the lovebirds are already trending on social media. Shama who became a household name with her stint in ‘Yeh Meri Life Hai’ where she portrayed the role of a girl next door has been sharing some sizzling clicks donning sexy beach wears on her honeymoon.Also Read - Shama Sikander Copies Sunny Leone's Nude Pose From Dabboo Ratnani Shoot- Do You See Any Difference?

Recently the actress shared a video of herself dancing in rain, donning a sexy yellow saree, Shama can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves on the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ and no wonder the diva can make any one go weak in their knees with her killer expressions. By the end of the video one can see Shama taking a hot dip in pool, the video is going viral on social media, with fans going gaga.

Watch Shama Sikander’s hot rain dance

Shama Sikander’s Viral Honeymoon Photos

Shama who is currently vacationing in Thailand is making sure to keep her fashion game totally in check and she does that right in a beautiful and bright pink swimsuit which featured a sleeveless style and a plunging neckline.

Shama also shared some aesthetic pictures among the serene skies and glistening sands of the beautiful location.

In a chic orange swimsuit, the actress kept her super stunning look simple with a minimal look.

Shama Sikander and James Milliron got married on March 14, 2022, in Goa and their wedding was a private ceremony.