Shama Sikander Opens up on Casting Couch: Shama Sikander, who is a well-known name in the entertainment industry opened up on her casting couch experience. The actor without naming anyone spoke her heart out while sharing about the dark realities of the glamour world. Shama even claimed that casting couch is not just confined to TV industry or Bollywood but is everywhere. The actor alleged that during her struggling days she had witnessed such behaviour from 'well-established names in the industry'. She also spoke about the change in working culture in the industry and how 'young producers are far more professional and treat people respectfully'.

SHAMA SIKANDER SAYS ‘CASTING COUCH HAPPENS EVERYWHERE’

The actor in an interaction with Bollywood Life opined, "The industry has changed so much and for good. Today, young producers are far more professional and treat people respectfully. They do not have the notion of sex for work. In the past, I have had producers tell me that they wanted to be friends with me. I was like, how can we be friends if we do not work together." Shama stated, "It shows that you do not have an iota of confidence that you can win over a woman's heart in an organic manner. But casting couch is not limited to Bollywood alone. It happens everywhere."

Shama has acted in daily soaps like Yeh Meri Life Hai, CID, Man Mein Hai Vishwas and many other web shows.

