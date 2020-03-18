Television stunner and Internet sensation Shama Sikander‘s latest photo in which she is dressed in an adorable ethnic attire has been breaking the Internet. Also Read - Shama Sikander Goes All Bold in Sexy Black Lacy Dress, Shares Sun-Kissed Photo

Dressed in a white and blue printed Kurti, the diva is looking stunning in her nude makeup, a pretty pink bindi and those smoky eyes which are making her look so gorgeous! Her eyes are literally doing the talking in this photo which has been breaking the Internet. Her curls and the pretty silver jhumkas are adding to her beautiful ethnic look. Soon after the photo was shared by Shama Sikander on photo-sharing app Instagram, it has gone viral on social media and has already received thousands of likes and comments. Also Read - Shama Sikander Raises The Temperature in Sexy Zebra Print Monokini, See Photo



Shama Sikander is not only one of the sexiest and the most popular television actresses in the industry but is also a social media sensation with a massive fan following of over 1.6 million followers on the photo-sharing app. She keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos as well as videos which break the Internet in no time and set the Internet on fire.

Shama Sikander became a popular name in the Hindi television industry after the diva made her small screen debut with 2003 show Yeh Meri Life Hai. Post the show, Shama Sikander featured in several television projects like C.I.D., Kaajjal, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Seven, Baal Veer, among many others.

She garnered headlines after starring in erotic short film Sexoholic where she played a very bold character. Shama Sikander is also well known for her work in erotic-thriller web-series Maaya in which she played the role of Sonia Arora.

Shama has also featured in many Bollywood films and her fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next project.