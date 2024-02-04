Home

Entertainment

Shambhu: Akshay Kumar Makes His Singing Debut as a Devout Shiv Bhakt, Fans Get Goosebumps – WATCH

Shambhu: Akshay Kumar Makes His Singing Debut as a Devout Shiv Bhakt, Fans Get Goosebumps – WATCH

Shambu: Akshay Kumar is all to mesmerise the audience with a spiritual track featuring the actor himself, as a devout Shiv bhakt - See motion poster

Shambhu: A motion poster for the soul-stirring song video ‘Shambhu,’ which featured Akshay Kumar hit the headlines recently. What’s interesting for his fans is that the actor will make his singing debut alongside Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Vikram Montrose. In the motion poster, Akshay Kumar was shown as a devoted follower of Shiva. With his traditional clothes on, a sacred Tripundra tilak, symbolic tattoos, and an expression of unwavering devotion, Akshay perfectly embodied the ethos of a Shiv Bhakt. The poster featured him with long hair holding a nose ring, a Trishul (a symbol of Lord Shiva), and Rudraksha beads. Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, “Jai Mahakaal…”SHAMBHU” song video releasing on 5th February, 2024.”

Trending Now

Akshay Kumar to Turn Singer For ‘Shambhu’ Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

You may like to read

Akshay Kumar’s fans swamped the comment section with utmost love and devotion. They dropped fire and heart emojis for the actor. Many showed excitement for his singing debut while others lauded his song choice. One of the users wrote, “That’s the Only reason I like Akshay Kumar is that he supports the real dharm in the islamic bollywood.” Another user said, “The only #Megastar ,who always🏆 makes Movies 🎥, Songs 📀🎶 on #SanatanDharma 🚩 @Akshaykumar 👑💪🏻😎🔥 (sic).” The third user said, “From being Shiva in OMG 2 🕉🔱🧿, AK Paaji ❤️ is being terrific 💥🔥 (sic).”

Coming back to the song, Akshay Kumar, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Vikram Montrose sang the devotional track ‘Shambhu.’ Vikram Montrose’s music is complemented by Abhinav Shekhar’s lyrics. The song will be available on the Times Music YouTube channel from February 5 onwards.

Recently, the actor wrapped up shooting for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘. Akshay, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chhillar have returned to Mumbai after extensively shooting in Jordan for crucial scenes, celebrating the film’s completion specially. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘ is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Earlier, Akshay unveiled the intriguing teaser video. Taking to Instagram, he treated fans with a much-awaited teaser video and captioned it, “Soldier by heart, devil by brain. Beware of us, we are India!” The teaser showcased Akshay and Tiger in action pack mode as they battle with their enemy, who wants to destroy India. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. In addition to Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an interesting villain.

For the unversed, the historical sports drama ‘Maidaan,’ starring Ajay Devgn, will clash with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘ against one of Bollywood’s biggest rivalries. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, in addition to Hindi versions.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.