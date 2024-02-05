Home

Akshay Kumar won several hearts for his new devotional track 'Shambhu.' The 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' star turned an ardent shiva devotee in the first-ever song - WATCH

Shambhu Song: Akshay Kumar's Divine Rendition is Soulful Ode to Lord Shiva, Check Reactions

Shambhu Song: As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan approaches its release, Akshay Kumar shocked his fans by releasing his very first song ‘Shambhu.’ The Khiladi Kumar displayed his spiritual side in the song’s motion poster. He turned into a follower of Lord Shiva and danced with all of his force in the video. Akshay dropped the video on his social media handles and captioned it, “Our divine tribute, Shambhu, is here for all to experience.” Akshay Kumar donned indo-western attire and transformed into a devoted follower of Shiva. He was shown dancing to the song in the opening scene of the music video while wearing a Tripundra tilak. He puts on an amazing display while surrounded by an enthralled audience, with his strong facial emotions taking centre stage. For the song, he chose to have long hair like Shiva, and several tattoos all over his body, each of which has a unique meaning for the god. As he danced passionately to the upbeat tune in Shambhu, Akshay looked phenomenal with a nose ring, a Rudraksha, and a trident in his hands.

Symbolizing Lord Shiva, Akshay Kumar played with fire in some frames. He was also covered in ash in others, and swang a power drum, or damru, in other frames. He consistently captured the divine energy of the god with each skilful hand gesture and movement. In one scene, the actor held a shankha, and moved in time with the music.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Shambhu’ Official Video – WATCH Full Video

Akshay Kumar’s song ‘Shambu’ received immense love from his fans and followers. They dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “No words this energy next level 💪❤ Love you Akshay sir ❣️❤✅ 🙏🙏ॐ नमः शिवाय 🙏🙏🚩🚩🚩 (sic).” Another user said, “3:23 Bhole Baba 🔱🧿 is my Ishtadev 🙏🏻💓 and AK Paaji ❤ portrayed his character 🌟 with such dedication 👏🏻💯(sic).” The third one wrote, “Akki on fire 🔥 har har mahadev ❤❤ (sic).”

As to a report published by Mid-Day, Akshay Kumar was initially intended to appear only in the song. However, it was eventually determined by music supervisor Meggha Bali and vocalist Vikram Montrose that the actor should also sing the song. Akshay cherished the lyrics, according to lyricist Abhinav Sekhar, who recalled that he practised early in the morning and recorded the song in a single day.

