American pop singer Rihanna has been accused of mocking Hindu gods and hurting local sentiments after she posted a topless picture with a pendent of Ganesha around her neck. On Wednesday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam tweeted, "It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here."



The right-wing World Hindu Council said that it had filed police complaints against Facebook and Twitter for hosting the topless picture and demanded action against Rihanna’s social media accounts. Many politicians and social media users called her photoshoot ‘derogatory’.

Lord Ganesha necklace.

This shameless girl is getting down very low.

This is not acceptable at all.

Enough of this.#Rihanna https://t.co/0EnSpeQwGP — AmanAnil GUPTA 07🇮🇳 (@AmanAnil_07) February 16, 2021

#Rihanna poses A Topless photo wearing Lord Ganesha Pendant…

My Religion is not your Aesthetic,

Shame on you @rihanna pic.twitter.com/rhKXypt411 — ગુજજુ અન્ના રાસ્કલા (રોકી ભાઈ ) 😎 (@GujjuAnnaRaskla) February 16, 2021

This is the real face of rihanna “for india and indians ” . Hinduism is nothing for her ,should be given legal treat #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/0rGqeKdwUi — Prashant Tiwari (@Pt512001) February 16, 2021

Her pictures are a part of the promotions for Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty. Her post came weeks after she had upset the Indian government by commenting on the ongoing Farmer’s protest that poses a major challenge to New Delhi. Post her tweet, many other celebrities commented on the protest and extended their support to farmers against new agricultural laws that sparked anger at India’s foreign ministry and called their comments ‘sensationalist’.