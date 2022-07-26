Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat Breakup: TV actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat who met on Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT fell in love in the show. The two were often spotted at dinner dates holding hands and meeting each other’s family. Recently, a picture of the couple emerged on social media, much to the delight of their fans. The picture created waves about their love story and their fans insisted that the rumours of their breakup are untrue. Shamita and Raqesh ended all rumours of a breakup on Tuesday, taking to their respective Instagram account out of respect for her fans’ sentiments.Also Read - Raqesh Bapat Kisses Shamita Shetty in Viral Picture, ShaRa Fans Say 'Love Finds a Way'

Shamita wrote, “I think it’s imp to make this clear. Raqesh n I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who’ve given us so much love n support. Do continue to shower us with ur love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you.” Also Read - Raqesh Bapat Pens Hard-Hitting Note Slamming Trolls Questioning His Break-Up With Shamita Shetty, Says 'Can We Change?'

Shamita Shetty’s Instagram Story:

Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Birthday With Hubby Raj Kundra Donning A Sexy Black Outfit, Don't Miss Her Beautiful Cake- Watch

Raqesh Bapat, on the other hand, wrote, “I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but hope you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support A This music video is dedicated to all of you”

Raqesh Bapat’s Instagram Story:

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s fans who termed the couple ‘ShaRa’ are saddened to hear about their split and have been sharing messages on social media handles.

Watch this space for more updates!