Mumbai: Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who met on Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love, have peacefully parted ways, according to a source close to Filmfare. This may come as a surprise to many who saw Raqesh’s relocation to Mumbai as an opportunity for him to grow closer to Shamita. There has been a lot of talk about the pair splitting up for a long time, but they first disputed the rumors and stated that they are still very much together.Also Read - Urfi Javed Officially Changes Her Name To Uorfi, Asks Everyone To Be 'Mindful'- See Post

“Shamita and Raqesh have amicably parted ways. Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends,” a source close to the Filmfare revealed. They had become a favorite celebrity couple for viewers who were cheering for them during the course of the show. They were also seen on dinner dates with their families. However, it has since been revealed that the two have ended their relationship. Also Read - Urfi Javed Stuns in Sexy And Bold Bori Dress, Netizens Say, 'Ab Tarzan Bhi Ban Gayi, Waah'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to Host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2? Here’s What We Know

It’s unclear whether the two will make an official statement of their split on social media for #ShaRa followers who have adored them since their appearance on the reality show. ShaRa fans refused to accept this news and called it fake. While one of them said, “Bigboss ki jodiya ka ghar ke bahar aakar yahi hota hai.” Another user said, ” This had to happen.”

Watch this space for more updates on your favorite stars!