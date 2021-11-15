Bigg Boss 15 latest news: On Bigg Boss 15’s Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Shamita Shetty broke down after she learnt about her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat’s exit. Salman Khan shared the news and stated there are 2 exits in the week and there won’t be any eliminations. Shamita was shocked to hear Raqesh’s name as he had earlier gone out of the house on medical grounds.Also Read - 'I Never Wanted To Leave', Raqesh Bapat Breaks Silence On His Unfortunate Exit From Bigg Boss 15

Stunned Shamita Shetty was asked to stay strong by Salman Khan. He further suggested that she doesn't need anyone and also asked to concentrate on the game. Shamita was irritated, angry and emotional and shared her feelings with Neha Bhasin that Raqesh shouldn't have participated. "He shouldn't have come, thoda tough hojaata hai and he runs away at least stand and fight. kya hai yaar. I knew anyways he's leaving as something was off. He knew he was going, he knew it and he didn't tell me", Shetty spoke to Neha.

Neha, on the other hand, said, "He was not in the right frame of mind and he fell ill so it must have become a double trouble for him." However, Shamita refuses to hear anything and says that who had asked him to come inside and did he think that it was going to be a cakewalk for him." Shamita gets angry that Raqesh knew that he was going but he did not inform her.

In the end, angry Shamita said ‘It is finished, I am done with it and doesn’t want to talk about it’.

Watch the video here: