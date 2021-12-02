Bigg Boss 15: The ongoing feud between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee appears to have reached a breaking point. Since Devoleena joined the competition as the new wildcard competitor, the two have been at odds. While Devoleena has been bashing Shamita for some time, it appears that television’s Gopi bahu has gone to extremes to make her case.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Wild-Card Neha Bhasin is 'Glad to be Out Just in Time,' Says There Was 'no Love, Realness' in The House

Shamita Shetty was spotted fainting and falling into the arms of co-contestant Karan Kundra during a mission to rescue the prize money. She was reportedly taken to the medical room for a period of time before being allowed to return to the game.

Shamita and Devoleena were seen fighting in a new Bigg Boss 15 promotional video. "Ye tu tadak apne ghar pe karna idhar nahi (Talk with some respect while you are here)," Shamita "Where is your brain, darling? In your a**?"

As Rajiv Adatia stood by Shamita’s side, the TV star Devoleena charged towards her. “Teri Shettygiri yahan par nikal doongi (I will show you your place),” Devoleena stated.

Take a look:

Promo For Tomorrow#ShamitaShetty Fainted and was taken into medical room she is all fine and back in the house now#BiggBoss15 || #BB15pic.twitter.com/mz06GI39hP — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 1, 2021

They both try to start a physical fight and charge at each other, but the housemates stop them. While Devoleena is stopped by Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty is stopped by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi.

Viewers have been slamming Devoleena for her rude behaviour, and also been worried about Shamita’s health condition.

RASHMI DEASI AND DUMBOOLENA ARE THE BIGGEST HYPOCRTIES ab nahi mental health dekhi ek insaan ki? they continued to talk shit wtf#ShamitaShetty — muah (@prashaxangel) December 1, 2021

Where is your brain darling? In your ass? 😭😂 Only #ShamitaShetty could give that dumb & brainless person #DevoleenaBhatacharjee backkkk! PRAYING FOR SS <3#BiggBoss15 #TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops — Veishnyg (@veishnyg) December 1, 2021

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.