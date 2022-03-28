Mumbai: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss OTT. Their relationship began from on the reality show and it continued even after Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 ended. They have been making several public appearances and since a long time they weren’t spotted together. Several news websites have reported that ShaRa (Shamita and Raqesh’s nick name by fans) has called their relationship and gone their separate ways. Amid breakup rumours, Raqesh’s sister Sheetal shared Shamita’s pics with them as she had visited Pune with Raqesh to spend quality time with his family.Also Read - Shamita Shetty Wears The Blingiest Metallic Gown With Plunging Neckline, Fans Call Her 'Drop Dead Gorgeous'

Sheetal Bapat had shared two pictures from their small gathering on her Instagram where Shamita wass seen posing with Raqesh and niece Isha Bapat. In one of the pics, Shamita and Raqesh adorably hugged Isha who held a dog in her hands. Sharing the pictures, Sheetal simply added a red heart and a hug emoji in the caption. A fan asked the couple is it official 'toh rishta pakka?'.

Have a look at Shamita and Raqesh’s pic from Pune:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Bapat (@sheetalbapat)

Shamita -Raqesh had earlier dismissed their breakup rumours and assured ShaRa fans that they were going strong. Fans pray for their togetherness on the comment section.