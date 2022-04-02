Mumbai: Actors and couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat who met on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love often grab headlines. Following the show’s finale, the two were seen on many dinner dates. Both actors received approval from their respective families. Raqesh and Shamita both have a lot of romantic pictures on their Instagram Stories. They also leave aw-dorable comments on each other’s social media posts. Shamita recently visited her beau Raqesh Bapat in Pune slamming their breakup rumours once again.Also Read - Shamita Shetty Meets Raqesh Bapat's Family; Fans Ask 'Toh Rishta Pakka?'

Shamita Shetty spent a day in Pune with her partner Raqesh Bapat, his sister Sheetal, and niece Isha as per TOI reports. Speaking about her visit, she said, "Until now I used to visit Pune only for my professional commitments, but now I have a really lovely reason to come here." Despite the fact that this was a personal vacation, Shamita says she plans to return to Pune more frequently and would like to explore the city and do more things here.

In a previous interview with TOI, Shamita had expressed her feelings about being in a relationship with Raqesh. She said, "He is a fantastic individual. He is a person with a deep understanding of life. He is easy to get along with, which is really essential to me. So far, things are going well, and I'd like to leave it at that for the time being. Raqesh is someone I can talk to about anything, aside from being grounded."

Raqesh and Shamita termed ShaRa by their fandom, celebrated their first Holi together. Bapat gave his fans a tiny glimpse of their Holi celebration together and fans flooded the comment section with immense love. Not only did their followers wish them a colourful Holi, but they also hoped for the couple to spend all their festivals together.

Take a look at Raqesh-Shamita’s Holi celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

While on the professional front, Shamita is going through multiple scripts right now and aims to explore OTT, Bollywood, and TV. Watch this space for more updates on Raqesh and Shamita!