Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, whose actioner Shamshera releases today, got his wife and Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt as a loyal supporter. Alia recently posted a picture of her along with a sweet caption celebrating ‘Kapoor’s Day’ on Shamshera’s release. Ranbir had earlier revealed that Alia loved Shamshera. Alia, who recently returned to India from her Heart of Stone schedule is all set to embrace parenthood with husband Ranbir. Alia posted a picture on her Instagram handle where she can be seen wearing a khaki blazer over a casual blue t-shirt with Kapoor written in Hindi text. Alia has earphones plugged with her eyes closed in the cute photo. The Brahmastra actor captioned her post as, “It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW!!!! Go watch ❤️.”Also Read - Shamshera Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Period Actioner is an Ode to 60s-70s Revenge Sagas

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan reacted to her sweet Instagram post and commented, “What a dhamakedaar film Don’t miss it ❤️❤️❤️.” Fans came up with overwhelmingly positive comments on Alia’s picture. A fan commented, “You are Just an icon of beauty .” Another netizen wrote, “❤️❤️.” A user also wrote, “❤️❤️❤️” Also Read - Shamshera Public Review: Is Ranbir Kapoor And Vaani Kapoor Starrer A Hit Of Flop? Watch Video

Alia’s upcoming release Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagrajuna in pivotal roles.

