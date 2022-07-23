Shamshera box-office collection: The Yash Raj Films production Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor that hit the theatres on Friday(July 22) got a slow start at the box-office. The movie helmed by Karan Malhotra marked Ranbir’s return to the silver screen after almost 4 years. However, Shamshera has failed to live up to the hype as the box-office numbers are still disappointing! The film opened to just about 15 to 20 percent occupancy and the day one collection for Shamshera is around 10 to 11 crores.Also Read - Exclusive: Shamshera's Ranbir Kapoor on Remembering Rishi Kapoor, Being Typecast, And Alia Bhatt - Watch

According to Box Office India, “Shamshera saw a low opening day of around 10 crore nett in Hindi and could not make any momentum through the day as collections looked to be heading to roughly this mark in the morning. The number is disappointing as its a big film and it becomes a very tough road ahead with an initial like this.” The big-budget masala entertainer Shamshera, is clearly underperforming at the box office.

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the early estimate records to around 10-11 crores

#Shamshera Day1 ₹ 10-11 cr nett ( early estimates) Fails to cross #KartikAaryan #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 opening day figure of 14 cr nett despite releasing on 1200 more screens.. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 22, 2022

Shamshera’s opening has taken the Hindi film industry by shock, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer was expected to cross Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on opening day, but the horror comedy has continued to be the biggest opener of the year.

Shows cancelled

Although the star cast of the film did not leave any stone unturned to promote the film, it unfortunately had slow start leading to many shows being cancelled due to absence of audience. Morning and evening shows were cancelled in many places. Trade analyst, Komal Nahata wrote, “Another big film… but the same story continues! Shows of ‘Shamshera’ in the morning and noon/afternoon at some cinemas cancelled due to absence of an audience.”