Shamshera Box Office Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer epic actioner Shamshera started with a lukewarm response at the box office. The YRF period action drama that reportedly has a budget of Rs 150 Crore garnered a mere Rs 10.25 Crore on its opening day. Shamshera‘s poor Friday collections even lead to the cancellation of shows in many theatres. Shamshera is Ranbir’s return to the big screen after a gap of 4 years. The much hyped masala entertainer presenting the actor as a commercial Bollywood hero failed to impress the audiences and critics. Movie critic and business analyst posted a tweet where he mentioned that Shamshera still struggles on its second day. According to Taran Adarsh, however, the film has shown ‘Substantial growth,’ though ‘mass pockets’ remain below par. The business analyst stated that, “Sun biz is the last hope to recover lost ground.” The film’s total domestic box office collections till now are Rs 20.75 Crore, as per Taran Adarsh.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Calls Prabhas His Favourite PAN India Star: ‘He’s A Darling’

Check out this official tweet of Taran Adarsh:

#Shamshera struggles on Day 2… Substantial growth on Sat was a must, esp after an unenthusiastic start… Mass pockets remain below par, which is a worrying sign… Sun biz is the last hope to recover lost ground… Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr. Total: ₹ 20.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/7qXcOTOglF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2022



Box Office India in its recent report revealed that, “Shamshera was flat on Saturday as it collected around 10-10.25 crore nett again with the multiplexes not really going up while the mass belts did not drop either. The film needed the multiplexes will go up as the mass circuits were always unlikely to improve on Saturday but they should go up on Sunday.” The report further points out, “The two day business of the film is 20 crore nett which is a paltry return for such a film but sadly this is the reality today when a film does not work. The film may do better on Sunday but it would have to create history with 60-70% growth on Sunday to stand a chance after the weekend and that does not even happen when a film is accepted.” Also Read - Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor’s Comeback Film Crashes At The Box-Office, Shows Cancelled

Check out Shamshera’s India Box Office Collections:

Day 1 – ₹ 10.25 Crore

Day 2 – ₹ 10.50 Crore

Total – ₹ 20.75 Cr

Shamshera is directed by Agneepath and Brothers fame Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra. Also Read - Exclusive: Shamshera's Ranbir Kapoor on Remembering Rishi Kapoor, Being Typecast, And Alia Bhatt - Watch

For more updates on Shamshera box office collections, check out this space at India.com.