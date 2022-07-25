Shamshera Box Office First Weekend: Shamshera has wrapped up its first weekend on a disappointing note at the Box Office. The film, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, has collected around Rs 10.40 crore (estimated number) on its third day at the ticket window. This takes the overall first-weekend number to Rs 30.80 crore (estimated number) which is not just upsetting but disastrous for a film at this scale.Also Read - Exclusive: Shamshera's Ranbir Kapoor on Remembering Rishi Kapoor, Being Typecast, And Alia Bhatt - Watch

Shamshera saw a wide release on over 4300 screens. However, neither its giant starcast, the big banner, nor the level of its release has helped its Box Office figures. The film is now looking at a lifetime run of around Rs 50 crore which was not expected at the trade run when the movie was announced. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Opens up on Proposing to Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara: 'Thank God She Still Blushes...' | Exclusive

Check the first weekend Box Office breakup of Shamshera here:

Friday: Rs 10.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 10.40 crore (not confirmed)

Total: Rs 30.80 crore

While YRF has already sold the satellite rights to the film, thereby not incurring big losses, the theatrical business of the film is only going downhill. So much so that there have been reports of show cancellations in a few circuits. Shamshera’s major collections are coming from Delhi/ UP and the Maharashtra circuits. However, the numbers are so low as compared to its budget that the film doesn’t even require the Monday test to be declared a dud at the ticket window. Also Read - Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to ‘Love Storiya’ Memes From Brahmastra Song | Watch Exclusive Video

All this coming from a film which was one of the most anticipated ones for a few years now and marked the return of Ranbir Kapor on-screen after a hiatus of four years following Sanju. Hoping Brahmastra regains the lost magic for Ranbir at the Box Office!

Source: Pinkvilla