Sanjay Dutt's Cancer Battle: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has portrayed some of the most epic villains onscreen, and in Shamshera, he returns to give us an even more terrible, ominous, ruthless, cold-hearted brute force of nature in the form of Shuddh Singh. Sanjay, who portrays Ranbir Kapoor's adversary in this action comedy, has received acclaim for his spine-tingling performance throughout the film's advertising campaigns. Few people are aware that Sanjay Dutt gave this excellent performance while fighting cancer, and the film's director, Karan Malhotra, says that the actor braved this in silence, keeping his struggles hidden from the public.

Sanjay Dutt as Shuddh Singh in Shamshera:

Karan Malhotra on How Sanjay Dutt Silently Battled Cancer

Karan says, "The news that Sanjay sir had been diagnosed with cancer came to all of us like a huge shock. We had no idea about it. He was talking, behaving and working as if nothing has happened. I guess that's why he is where he is today, having conquered this too. Sanjay sir doesn't let anything get the better of him. He is an inspiration on the sets for everyone."

The filmmaker adds, “Having given so many years of his life to his craft, Sanjay sir leads from the front and his demeanour shows us all how to conduct ourselves on the set. He went about shooting Shamshera with the attitude that there is nothing he can’t conquer. He never mentioned what he was going through personally. He kept the mood on the set light.”

Karan calls Sanjay Dutt a superman for battling cancer and winning over it. He says, “It is exemplary how he silently showed us that we too can face life’s adversities with a smile on our faces. To me, Sanjay sir is a superman and there is no one like him. I’m indebted for his support towards Shamshera. He is a constant guide and a mentor to me.”

About Karan Malhotra Directed – Shamshera

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Friday!