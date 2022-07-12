Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor Working Style: Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero with the action entertainer Shamshera. Kapoor, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh. Sanjay Dutt vs Ranbir Kapoor is the clash of the year on the big screen. Rockstar actor is being directed by Karan Malhotra, who has also incidentally also directed his father – the iconic Rishi Kapoor as the menacing Rauf Lala in Agneepath. The director speaks about how Rishi and Ranbir are unique as actors.Also Read - Ranbir, Alia And Team Brahmastra to Launch Kesariya Full Song on THIS Date - Check Out The Details

Shamshera Director Karan Malhotra on Ranbir And Rishi Kapoor

Karan says, “I am fortunate to have worked with both Chintu uncle and Ranbir, they are so different yet so similar. While with Chintu uncle we would argue, fight and have multiple discussions on the character arc of Rauf Lala. He always gave me immense respect and never treated me like a first-time director. The challenges we threw at each other only made the character bigger. I miss the madness on set with him every single day.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif - List of Bollywood Stars And Their Quirky Superstitions

He adds, “Ranbir and Chintu uncle are very different but their work ethics are similar. They both surrender to the vision of the director. Rishi Kapoor had always been vocal about his wish to see Ranbir do a hardcore commercial film. So with that thought, working with Ranbir on Shamshera has been extremely delightful. He has given the character his all and I now can’t wait for audiences to witness the magic that he has created on-screen.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Reveals he Wants a Baby Girl, Says 'Mujhe Toh Beti Chahye...'

About Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera

The events of Shamshera take place in the made-up city of Kaza, where a brutal authoritarian commander named Shuddh Singh imprisons, enslaves, and tortures a warrior tribe. This is the tale of a guy who was sold into slavery, who later rose to leadership positions and became a legend among his community. He never stops fighting for the independence and honour of his tribe. Shamshera is his name. The action-packed, heart-pounding show takes place in the 1800s in the center of India.

The actor who plays Shamshera in the movie, Ranbir Kapoor, has a lot of promise! In this remarkable casting choice, Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy. Their confrontation will be one to watch out for as they will viciously pursue one another without mercy. On July 22, 2022, this action spectacular, which has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Karan Malhotra, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.