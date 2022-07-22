Shamshera Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor is back on screen after a hiatus of four years with Shamshera. The Karan Malhotra directorial has hit the screens today in a massy fashion with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Shamshera features Ranbir in a double role. He plays both the father and the son in the movie which is set in the pre-Independence era.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Opens up on Proposing to Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara: 'Thank God She Still Blushes...' | Exclusive

The trailer and other promos of the film had received good traction on social media and created just the right buzz for the film. It will now be interesting to see how the fans react to the film this weekend. The advance bookings of Shamshera are decent considering no other big film is hitting the theatres this weekend. However, it has still not surpassed the advance bookings done for Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Many trade pundits believe that the action-adventure drama will have to depend a lot on on-the-spot bookings and that might just give it a major boost.

The good word-of-mouth is going to be the king here and also the fact that Ranbir is returning on the screen after Sanju. Another section of the movie-goers is the one that really likes to see Sanjay Dutt playing villainous roles after Agneepath and KGF 2.

Shamshera is not your regular Bollywood commercial film. It is set in a different era and it stars Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar. He has spoken more about this avatar and breaking stereotypes with Shamshera in an exclusive interview with india.com. Watch this space for the full review as we give you all the latest updates on the film this Friday!