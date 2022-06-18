Shamshera Poster Leaked Online: Shamshera, is yet another much awaited action-saga by YRF starring Ranbir Kapoor in titular role. Shamshera‘s poster recently got leaked online featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a shaggy bearded look. Ranbir’s new viral look got an immense overwhelming response from netizens. Ranbir’s Shamshera look is getting compared to Ranveer Singh’s Allauddin Khilji from Padmaavat. Netizens in no time started praising both actors and how Ranbir would be as impressive as Ranveer once the movie gets released. Shamshera is produced by YRF and the film has created a lot of buzz today ever since its poster got leaked on the internet.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Shraddha Kapoor in Viral BTS Picture From Spain Fans Say 'This Jodi Will Break Records'

Check out the leaked photo shared by a netizen:

Whose face Shows the most intense?

Let’s see

Like for Ranveer Singh

Rt for Ranbir kapoor #ShamsheraPosterLeaked pic.twitter.com/cT3Mzp7FF2 — AnshuSRK (@anshu_biswas2) June 18, 2022



Ranbir Compared to Allauddin Khilji

Shamshera‘s marketing campaign was to be kick-started by the makers next week according to an ETimes report. However, with the sudden poster leak all plans of the marketing team sem to be dashed away. Ranbir’s fans, though are impressed and can’t stop raving about the actor’s rugged avatar in the epic period action drama film. Netizens compared Ranbir’s look to Sultan Allauddin Khilji portrayed by Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat. A netizen tweeted, “We have seen Ranveer & he nailed it.. but im sure ranbir will kill it in Shamshera.” Another netizen wrote on the microblogging site, “Shamsera look is inspired by Ranveers khilji look na.” A fan also commented, “Ranveer se no comparison. Ranveer is also great with acting but RK>>>> With next linuup he will go on different level.” Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Feels Ranbir Has Changed For Better After Marrying Alia Bhatt: 'She Gave Him Lot of Love'

Check out the twitter reactions:

Ranveer se no comparison. Ranveer is also great with acting but RK>>>>

With next linuup he will go on different level. — suga chagamer (@SidharthTiwary3) June 18, 2022

We have seen Ranveer & he nailed it.. but im sure ranbir will kill it in Shamshera. — S R K FAN (@Shah_Srkiann) June 18, 2022

Shamsera look is inspired by Ranveers khilji look na 😅 — Ranveer addict (@Whitede59389728) June 18, 2022



Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in stellar roles. Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-drama Brahmastra co-starring wife Alia Bhatt and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal characters.



