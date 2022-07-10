Ranbir Doesn’t Want Alia to ‘Sacrifice Her Dreams’ Because of Child: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are setting up some major couple and co-parenting goals even before the birth of their first baby. Ranbir, who is busy with Shamshera promotions is often quizzed about fatherhood and life post marriage with lady love Alia. Ranbir in a recent interview went on to say that he doesn’t want his wife to sacrifice her film career because of the child as she is a very busy working actor. Ranbir also revealed that he wants to be a hands-on parent with his baby and has discussed the same with Alia as well. Ranbir stated that both him and Alia have been raised single-handedly by their mothers as both their fathers (Rishi Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt) were busy with their professions. Ranbir stressed on having a different dynamic with his future children and be as closer to them as their mothers.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Discloses His 10th Class Result, Says 'I Was Weak in Studies' | WATCH

Ranbir Wants to be Closer to His Kids

Ranbir, during an interaction with Indian Express was quoted saying, “Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we’re going share our responsibilities and how we’re going to share our time. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we’ve been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also,” he said. Ranbir added, “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt in White Jacket Flaunts Baby Bump as She Reaches Mumbai, Gets Surprise From Ranbir Kapoor- Watch

Ranbir’s epic action saga Shamshera directed by Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra releases on July 22. Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Ranbir will also be seen in Brahmastra opposite Alia co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in stellar roles. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Photos With Gal Gadot From 'Heart of Stone' LEAKED, Pregnant Actress Leaves Fans Impressed With Her Fierce Look

