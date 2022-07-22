Shamshera Review: Shamshera has finally been released on the big screen, gunning to be the next big-screen masala entertainer – the kind Bollywood used to dish out with freakishly successful propensity in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s and to some extent in the early 2000s, but shamefully turned its back on post that barring Rohit Shetty. So, does Shamshera brings those golden days back, especially when it come to dacoit actioners aka Hindi cinema’s homespun brand of curry westerns? Well, the Karan Malhotra directorial, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, was well on its way to do in the first way, but the second half somewhat holds it back.Also Read - Shamshera: Alia Bhatt Celebrates 'Kapoor's Day' As Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Hits The Screens

Shamshera: What is it About?

Shamshera/Balli (Ranbir Kapoor) is the messiah of his tribe, shunned by high-caste stooges of the British for belonging to the lower caste. The legacy and shame of the father cannot be shaken by the son as he rises once again for his people both against the British and corrupt Indian police officials like Daroga Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). Also Read - Shamshera Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt Starrer Gets Mixed Reaction From Fans

Shamshera: What’s Hot?

Shamshera has every nostalgic throwback you could hope for from the best of 60s, 70s and 80s dacoit films, yet writer-Director Karan Malhotra and his trio of co-writers don’t play on nostalgia alone, infusing the movie with enough modern elements to appeal viewers of all ages and demographics. Everything from the introduction of the hero to the revenge theme to double roles to rescuing your heroine to fulfilling your prophecies is straight out of the pages of Manmohan Desai, Ramesh Sippy, Raj Khosla and Nasir Hussain, but the contemporary touch brought to it is all Karan Malhotra. Big word, too, for Anay Goswamy’s cinematography and YRF again showing their technical finesse in the VFX department. Also Read - Shamshera Public Review: Is Ranbir Kapoor And Vaani Kapoor Starrer A Hit Of Flop? Watch Video

As for Ranbir Kapoor, he completely nails it in his first double role, with both intensity and paisa-vasool mass heroism while Sanjay Dutt is deliciously diabolical, at times even stealing the scene from more than an efficient Ranbir. Vaani Kapoor’s character is limited, but still pretty important to the plot. The rest of the supporting cast like Ronit Roy and Saurabh Shukla are in fine form. The first song, Fitoor, is also enthusing to watch on the big screen. The interval block face-off between Ranbir and Sanju Baba as also the climax are other high points.

Shamshera: What’s Not?

Shamshera begins on a slightly uneven note when the plot is being set up in the first 10-15 minutes. The first half could’ve also been trimmed overall by 8-10 minutes. None of the songs other than Fitoor leave a mark, which is thankfully why the makes must’ve decided to not show the rest in their entirety. The major issues though is Ranbir’s dacoit loots, which could’ve needed to have been fleshed out way more as it’s a major part of his character and the plot, and everything happens way too easily. Also, Karan Malhotra should’ve included more, big heroic moments other than the interval and climax, especially after the bar has been raised so high recently by the South with RRR and Pushpa. The second half, too, resumes on a pretty dull, melodramatic note after leaving things on a high in the interval, and takes a good 30 minutes to get back on track.

Shamshera: Verdict

Shamshera has a very entertaining first half, capped off by a good interval block, but things dip in the second half only for proceedings to pick up again the climax, which is a major high point. Ranbir Kapoor completely nails it in his first double role, with both intensity and paisa-vasool mass heroism, while Sanjay Dutt is deliciously diabolical. Regardless of the highs and lows, those who love 60s, 70s, 80s dacoit curry westerns of Bollywood, will dig this. I’m going with 3 out of 5 stars.

Stars: 3

