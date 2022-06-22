Shamshera Teaser: The teaser and release date of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming magnum opus Shamshera is here. The movie went into floors in 2018. The period drama has been helmed in a massive scale and the teaser gives a glimpse of the high-on action, drama, and dialogue entertainer. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, YRF on Wednesday announced that Shamshera’s trailer will be out on 24 June. In the teaser, we get another brief glimpse of Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor as intense warriors. The film has been written by Nilesh Mishra, Khila Bist, and directed by Karan Malhotra and will see the Aashram sensation Tridha Choudhury.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Meets Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Extended Family In London For Dinner- See Pic

Shamshera’s teaser starts with a battleground and a war showcasing Sunjay Dutt’s army. He is the main antagonist. Ranbir Kapoor has a double role in the film. Shamshera is set in the fictional city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. The official Twitter handle has shared the teaser of Shamshera and captioned, “A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July”. Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer Goes Viral Again as Fans Spot Deepika Padukone, What Do You Think?

Ranbir Kapoor’s fierce look in Shamshera

The teaser of Shamshera sees Ranbir Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar – sporting a beard, long messy hair, and scars on his face. He’s also holding a battered battle-axe in his hands. The scenes are as intense as it gets. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Clarifies Why Ranbir Kapoor Wore Shoes in The Controversial Temple Scene

Watch the teaser of Shamshera here:

Ranbir Kapoor says, “I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It’s a film that we want to take to a large audience. It’s a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we’re gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction to that.”

Watch this space for more updates on Shamshera.