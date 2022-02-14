Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor who has been partnered with superstar Ranbir Kapoor in the film Shamshera, is set to wow on the big screen once more. In Karan Malhotra’s directorial, the star of ‘Shudh Desi Romance‘ will be seen in a gorgeous avatar. She will take on the role of India’s most admired performer.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Romantic Picture From Brahmastra Revealed, Fans Call Their Chemistry Pure Magic

Vaani Kapoor speaks about the movie, "Shamshera is a theatrical experience like no other and I'm really happy that we have a release date that tells audiences that we are coming to entertain them with a story and a spectacle that will hopefully touch the hearts of every cinema lover across the country."

She adds, "Shamshera is a film that is extremely close to my heart and each one of us has given our best to make it a film that everyone, across all age groups, will enjoy. Coming out of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, I wanted to give audiences a performance that they will again hopefully love. I want to deliver strong performances on screen and Shamshera is that perfect vehicle for me."

You can the teaser here:

Vaani is ecstatic that a spectacle like Shamshera is ready to enthrall audiences on the big screen. She spoke about her role in the movie, “I’m really looking forward to playing a performer who dances her way into people’s hearts, and I have some incredible songs to perform on. I’m hopeful that all of Shamshera’s songs will be great hits as well. It’s the result of our love, sweat, and toil.”

Aditya Chopra’s action thriller will be released on July 22, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Are you excited about this action-comedy? Let us know.

Watch this space for more updates.