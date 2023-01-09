Is Shanaya Kapoor Dating College Friend Karan Kothari? Here’s What We Know

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, is making headlines for her love life. Yes, that’s true! After Suhana and Aryan Khan’s dating reports, Shanaya Kapoor’s love life is being discussed and it is said that she is allegedly in a relationship with her college friend Karan Kothari. A Hindustan Times report suggested, “Shanaya has not posted anything about her beau, and it’s quite obvious that she wouldn’t talk about him. However, he has been her plus-one to many Bollywood parties and she has even introduced him as her partner to her colleagues. You should see them, they are quite fun and are adorable together.” Shanaya’s team chose not to comment on the same. Well, we just have to wait for some more reports.

Who is Karan Kothari?

Though Shanya and Karan’s relationship timeline is not ascertained, it is known that the two went to university together in Los Angeles. Karan Kothari is not from the film industry. He has a startup based in LA.

Shanaya Kapoor was all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak but the film was later postponed. Sharing her excitement over the same, Shanaya posted on Instagram, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak – directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love! Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Bedhadak will see Shanaya Kapoor alongside Vikram Bhatt, Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani. It is pertinent to note as Bedhadak has been postponed, Shanaya will now make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela, also starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role.