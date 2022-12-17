Top Recommended Stories
‘Thumkeshwari’! Shanaya Kapoor Grooves to ‘Bijuriya Bijuriya’, Netizens Hail Her ‘Bedhadak’ Dance Moves – Watch
Shanaya Kapoor recently grooved to Sonu Nigam's 'Bijuriya Bijuriya' at a friend's engagement party as her viral dance clip was hailed by netizens. - Watch
CHECK OUT SHANAYA KAPOOR’S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO:
SHANAYA KAPOOR SHOWS HER ‘BEDHADAK’ DANCE MOVES AT FRIEND’S ENGAGEMENT PARTY
Maheep took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “There was only love in that room last night ❤️ #engaged💍 #SheSaidYes ❤️🥂 @vedika.karnani @rishi_sujan ❤️❤️❤️.” As Shanaya rocked the party while dancing to the dhol beats she looked ravishing and vivacious. The actor donned a stunning brown saree teamed with hot off-shoulder, corset-style velvet blouse. Her drop-dead-gorgeous looks in the jaw-dropping pictures and videos from the engagement bring the much-needed glam quotient. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire me emojis impressed by Shanaya’s desi dance. A netizen also reposted the clip on twitter and captioned it, ‘Thumkeshwari.’
CHECK OUT A NETIZEN’S REACTION TO SHANAYA KAPOOR’S DANCING CLIP:
Thumkeshwari 💘💘#shanayakapoor #shanaya #shanayakapoor02 pic.twitter.com/zfuGh8lsHH
— Whats In The News (@_whatsinthenews) December 17, 2022
Shanaya is Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter and Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin sister. She is close friends with Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.
