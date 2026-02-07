Home

Entertainment

Shanaya Kapoor reacts to hurtful comments on her jawline, appearance: It can hurt you...

Shanaya Kapoor reacts to hurtful comments on her jawline, appearance: ‘It can hurt you…’

Shanaya Kapoor reacts to trolling and comments on her body and jawline. Read what she said.

Shanaya Kapoor reacts to hurtful comments on her jawline, appearance: ‘It can hurt you...’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrities are always under constant public scrutiny. Whether it is for their personal life, professional life, or even their appearance, every move, every detail is diligently dissected, which can often even take a toll on artists. One such case unfolded recently when actress Shanaya Kapoor spoke about dealing with trolling and mean, hurtful comments about her appearance.

Shanaya Kapoor on getting trolled

Ever since Shanaya made her debut in the industry, she has become the butt of jokes and center point of trolling. While some remarks target her slim physique, others are about her jawline. Despite the negativity online, Shanaya revealed that she ensures to go through her comment section.

Shanaya, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, spoke candidly about how comments about her appearance affect her. She shared, “I think that there are different kinds of comments. If it’s something to do with my work, if it’s feedback on how I’m dancing, how I’m performing, then even if it is really negative, even if it is said in a harsh manner, I take it as constructive feedback because it’s what I owe to my audience. It’s to listen to them. Maybe it’s not said in the nicest way, and it can pinch you a little bit, but it’s a bit of a reality check.”

‘It’s important to accept that it can hurt you.’

Shanaya added that she doesn’t see everything as trolling and often views criticism as an opportunity to grow. The actor mentioned, “I’m here for the audience’s acceptance. How am I going to do that if I don’t know how they are feeling about me, and I keep running away from that? That’s why I go through it a lot. But if it’s something to do with how I’m looking or my face or how I’m looking extra thin today or my jaw is a bit too big, those are things I, of course, ignore. But yes, it’s very important to accept that it can hurt you sometimes, when you run away from that, that’s when it gets a little troublesome for me personally.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About Shanaya’s upcoming work

Speaking of her last work, she was last seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla. The romantic drama was adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It. The film also featured Vikrant Massey. The film received mixed reviews and failed to perform at the box office.

Next, she will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Tu Yaa Main is set to release in theatres on February 13 and will clash with Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Nana Patekar’s O Romeo.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.