Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has just walked into Bollywood. However, the young star kid has not made a debut in front of the camera, but behind the camera. She was an assistant director with Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor. On Tuesday, Maheep Kapoor, who featured in Netflix series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, took to Instagram to treat her fans with a video of Shanaya showing off her sexy dance moves. Coordinating the dance steps with choreographer Yash, Shanaya can be seen grooving to the song Sangria Wine, by Camilla Cabello and Pharrell Williams. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor is India's Kendall Jenner in This Gorgeous Photoshoot - See Viral Pics

Shanaya Kapoor wore comfortable black pants and a sports bralette with her hair left open, she has set temperatures soaring with hot and sizzling dance moves. While sharing the same on Instagram, Maheep wrote: “she gets it from her mama 😜🕺🏻”. Also Read - How Ananya Panday's Mom Bhavana Panday Emerges as The Favourite Wife From 'Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives'

Watch Shanaya’s dance here:

Soon after the video was uploaded on Maheep’s Instagram, her close friends Sunita Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Maanayata Dutt and others left heart emojis in the comments section.

Shanaya made her appearance on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives along with her mom Maheep and father Sanjay. Even though the show didn’t get positive reviews and fans called it a sad version of the popular American reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Shanaya somehow grabbed a lot of attention that added to her fan following on Instagram.