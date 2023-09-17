Home

Shanaya Kapoor Soaks Sun in Sizzling Pink Bikini Amidst Nature – See Hot PICS

Shanaya Kapoor dropped her sizzling hot photos in pink bikini and white pants on her Instagram handle - See latest pictures!

Shanaya Kapoor never fails to serve fashion inspiration on the go, be it at the beach, forest or by mountains. The star kid has time and again mesmerised the internet with her hot photos and this time was no different. Shanaya exuded a natural glow in her hot pink bikini in her latest pictures on Instagram. The caption on the photo read, “Happy Sunday 🤠 🌸 (sic).” Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep’s daughter posed amid lush green forest and clear sky. She paired a hot pink bikini with white pants and a beige-coloured hat. Shanaya posed for the pictures with a white flower on her ear, and well how cute!

Shanaya Kapoor’s Sizzling Pics in Pink Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor’s fans swamped the comment section with heart-eyes and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Most Beautiful Girl In D World…(sic).” Another user wrote, “Pretty angel 😍🥵@shanayakapoor02 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Sooo angelic!☀️🌻 (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “The gorgeous Princess in calm and Pink💖💖💖💖💖 (sic).”

Shanaya Kapoor Steps Out With BFF Suhana Khan & Ananya Panday

Shanaya Kapoor was recently spotted with her BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday for a lunch date in Mumbai. She made heads turn in a blue-coloured dress with noodle straps, a plunging V neckline, and a smocked waist. She accentuated her casual summer look with clunky sandals, a little denim purse, sunglasses and a messy bun hairdo with no makeup.

WATCH Shanaya Kapoor’s Latest Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Bedhadak’ starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. She will also make her much anticipated Tollywood debut in superstar Mohanlal’s Vrushabha. The bilingual movie will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, AVS Studios, and First Step Movies.

