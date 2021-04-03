Mumbai: The gorgeous star kid, Shanaya Kapoor is prepping herself to enter Bollywood soon. She loves dancing and keeps her fans crazy with her oh-so-hot sexy dance movies. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter recently posted a super striking video of herself on Instagram that showed off her belly dancing skills with jaw-dropping choreography. In the viral video, Shanaya Kapoor is seen shaking her belly on the popular Shakira and Beyonce song ‘Beautiful Liar‘ and the clip will leave you asking for more. While sharing the video, Shanaya wrote, “floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me @sanjanamuthreja.” Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor's Bikini in Viral Photoshoot Costs Rs 76,800 And She Totally Slays in it - See Pics

Shanaya Kapoor has learned the sexy moves from her tutor Sanjana Muthreja, who can also be seen in the dance video. Even she shared the video and wrote that Shanaya is making this floorwork routine look easy peasy, but it’s not that easy. Shanaya is one of the rising divas in the industry and is good friends with actors Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan. Also Read - 'Heights of Nepotism', Netizens React After Shanaya Kapoor Announces First Film With Karan Johar's Dharma

Watch Shanaya Kapoor’s hot belly dance:

Shanaya Kapoor’s friends, her mom and her mom’s friends were surprised and elated to see the 21-year-old’s dance. They appreciated with heart emojis whereas her friends and fans wrote ‘Hot’ in the comment section. She is yet to make a mark in the field of cinemas but going by her dance videos, one can say she has already impressed everyone.

Last month, filmmaker Karan Johar has offered a film to Shanaya Kapoor. She took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the opportunity with Dharma Movies. The caption on her post read, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”

The announcement regarding the details of the movie will be made soon. However, the debut project goes on the floors in July this year.