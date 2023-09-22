Shankar: Ashutosh Gowariker Announces Biopic on 8th Century Vedic Scholar Adi Shankaracharya

Home

Shankar: Ashutosh Gowariker announced his historical biopic based on the life of 8th Century Indian Vedic scholar and teacher Adi Shankaracharya.

Shankar: Ashutosh Gowariker announced his new historical epic on Friday, September 22, 2023. The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle and shared posters of his under-production biopic based on the life of 8th century Vedic scholar and teacher Adi Shankar, also known as Adi Shankaracharya. The magnum opus will be titled Shankar as it will delve into the life of Adi Shankaracharya whose teachings of Advaita Vedanta were later carried forward by many learned saints and sages. Gowariker is known for making ambitious historical dramas like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Panipat. As nationalist cinema is currently in trend and there is huge focus on Indic renaissance, Shankar is expected to resonate with the masses rooted in ancient Indian culture and tradition.

I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity, to illuminate the Life and Wisdom of Adi Shankaracharya, 🙇 through a cinematic rendition – SHANKAR, in collaboration with Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas and @EkatmaDham@agppl #sunitagowariker#Shankar #AdiShankaracharya pic.twitter.com/GtvibzFdEV — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) September 22, 2023

The Panipat director tweeted, “I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity, to illuminate the Life and Wisdom of Adi Shankaracharya, 🙇 through a cinematic rendition – SHANKAR, in collaboration with Acharya Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas and @EkatmaDham @agppl #sunitagowariker #Shankar #AdiShankaracharya”. The poster of Shankar was unveiled amid the installation of 108-ft tall ‘Statue of Oneness’ of Adi Shakaracharya on the bank of the Narmada River at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the time was right to explore the teachings, intellectual prowess and efforts of Adi Shakaracharya towards unifying Sanatan Dharma. He said “And I am extremely happy that we are collaborating with the filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for the same”.

Gowariker’s last project Panipat was based on the third battle of Panipat. Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutta, Mohnish Bahle and Padmini Kolhapure played crucial roles in the movie.

