Home

Entertainment

Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam Enchant With Ram Bhajans at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Watch

Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam Enchant With Ram Bhajans at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Watch

Singers Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam graced the occasion with a mesmerising performance of Ram Bhajans at the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya. Watch the videos.

Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam Sing Ram Bhajan at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Watch Videos

Singers Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam added a musical touch by performing Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Sonu Nigam sang ‘Ram Siya Ram’ in his soulful voice. Singer Anuradha Paudwal, along with her daughter Kavita Paudwal, also performed Ram Bhajan. Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Trending Now

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosle, among others present at the ceremony.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Singer Anuradha Paudwal sings Ram Bhajan at ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.#RamMandirPranPrathistha #AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/omp39Kic0r — India.com (@indiacom) January 22, 2024



The Pran Prathistha ceremony held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratistha’ took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple held at 12:30 pm. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.