Shankar Mahadevan Congratulates Legendary Lyricist Gulzar For Jnanpith Award, ‘Dearest And Greatest…’ – See Post

Shankar Mahadevan congratulated lyricist and poet Gulzar for winning the Jnanpith Award with a heartfelt message on social media - Check post!

Renowned poet and lyricist Gulzar received congratulations from musician Shankar Mahadevan on his Jnanpith Award triumph. Bharatiya Jnanpith established the Jnanpith Award in 1961. It is the most prestigious award for Indian literature, along with the Sahitya Akademi Award. The Indian singer and composer posted a happy photo of himself with Gulzar on Instagram on Monday. The congratulatory text read, “Heartiest congratulations to my dearest and the greatest @gulzar_poetry for being awarded the prestigious Gyanpeeth award! I feel so blessed to be able to spend such beautiful creative moments with you !! Love you sir !! @meghnagulzar (sic).”

Shankar Mahadevan Congratulates Gulzar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shankar Mahadevan (@shankar.mahadevan)

Shankar Mahadevan’s post for Gulzar went viral on social media. Netizens dropped hearts and congratulatory messages in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Great Regards to Gulzar Sir,and Shankarji, Sirji.Thank you for your beautiful melodious contribution in the world of dazzling stars of music, and poetry.” Another user wrote, “We love you sir,you are a legend, wirds eise aate hai jaise sakshat Saraswati virajman hai aap mein….👏👏 (sic).” The third user said, “❤️❤️🙌🙌❤️Congratulations to the Maestro Sir (sic).”

The 58th Jnanpith Award for the year 2023 has been given to Swami Rambhadracharya for Sanskrit and Shri Gulzar for Urdu, as announced by the selection committee. Gulzar, also known as Sampooran Singh Kalra, is a well-known Hindi film composer of many famous and legendary songs.

With Balraj Sahni in the lead role, ‘Kabuliwala,’ he made his lyrical debut. In addition to directing a number of critically acclaimed feature films, including as “Maachis,” “Aandhi,” “Mausam,” “Khushboo,” “Parichay,” and “Koshish,” he has written songs and scripts for many more motion pictures. Prior to this, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2004, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, and at least five National Film Awards for his contributions.

(With ANI inputs)

