Home

Entertainment

Shankar Mahadevan Recalls Being ‘Blacked Out’ on His FIRST Grammy Win, Says ‘Have to Walk That Whole Passage…’

Shankar Mahadevan Recalls Being ‘Blacked Out’ on His FIRST Grammy Win, Says ‘Have to Walk That Whole Passage…’

India was proud of Shankar Mahadevan and the Shakti members at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, V. Selvaganesh, and Ganesh Rajagopalan collaborated on the project Shakti.

Shankar Mahadevan Recalls Being 'Blacked Out' on His FIRST Grammy Win, Says 'Have to Walk That Whole Passage...'

Shankar Mahadevan is one of India’s most well-known and prosperous composers and vocalists. His and Zakir Hussain’s band ‘Shakti,’ took up the Best Global Music Album Grammy in 2024. The renowned musician accepted the honour at the Grammy Awards with the support of his teammates. For the unversed, Shakti is an innovative fusion band with a combination of jazz and Indian classical music. The band was started by John McLaughlin, a jazz guitarist with the help of traditional Indian musicians in 1973. Indian violinist L Shankar, Shakti included percussionist Vikku Vinayakram and tabla master Zakir Hussain, among others led the band. Shankar recently revealed how he felt when the coveted award was presented and his name was mentioned.

Trending Now

Speaking to the Press Trust of India (PTI), musician Shankar Mahadevan said, “These kinda feelings can’t be described in words because it’s a matter of honour and privilege. You’re completely blacked out when the name is announced. You have to walk that whole passage and go up to the stage.”

You may like to read

Mahadevan added that he is ‘very happy and blessed to be a small part of this recognition.’ He concluded, “That’s a great feeling. I’d like to thank god for giving me this opportunity.”

As people from all walks of life praised the members of the Shakti band, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also heaped praises on them. PM took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Congratulations@ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music.”

The music maestro instantly replied, “Thank you so much sir!! Your energy and hard work is our inspiration to create and perform music from our country and make India proud all over the world !! Love you sir. Bharat Mata ki Jai !”

PM Modi Congratulates Shankar Mahadevan:

Thank you so much sir!! Your energy and hard work is our inspiration to create and perform music from our country and make India proud all over the world !! Love you sir . Bharat Mata ki Jai ! https://t.co/08BqNb8O9u — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) February 5, 2024

The singer’s official biography, The Musical Maverick, was released on February 5th, the same day as his Grammy victory. At the Grammy Awards, Shakti won the top prize, surpassing performers including Davido, Susana Baca, Bokante, and Burna Boy. It’s interesting to note that throughout the album’s development, which was released in 2023, the band members recorded their parts from their various hometowns.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.