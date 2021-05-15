Chennai: Director S Shankar seems to have attracted many controversies at the same time. The director was recently seen in a legal battle with Anniyan producer V Ravichandran over the copyright issues, and now the producer of his movie Indian 2 has reportedly approached the Telugu and Hindi film chambers to not allow him to direct any new film before completing the Kamal Haasan starrer. Also Read - Remarks against EC: Retrograde to Restrain HCs From Making Observations or Gag Media From Reporting Observations, Says SC

After the unfortunate accident on the sets of the movie a year back, the production hasn’t begun on Indian 2 and the film is yet to be completed. The coronavirus scare further delayed its production and there’s no plan to revive the production soon. Meanwhile, Shankar has announced his two new projects – a pan-India film with Ram Charan and the Hindi remake of Anniyan with Ranveer Singh. Also Read - Treat It As a Bitter Pill In Right Way: Supreme Court To Election Commission Over Madras HC's Murder Charges' Remarks

However, as reported by Times of India, Lyca Productions, the banners backing Indian 2, has requested the film bodies to not let Shankar go ahead with his two new directorial without completing the Kamal Haasan starrer. Also Read - Coimbatore South Election Result: BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan Wins

The matter lies with the Madras High Court and it will be interesting to see what happens to the future of both the big films starring big stars from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. No official statement from Shankar has come out on the same yet. However, he has reacted to the case filed by the production house by filing a counter-petition accusing both the production house and the actor of the delay in the Indian 2 shooting.