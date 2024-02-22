Home

Entertainment

Shanmukh Jaswanth, Former Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant, Apprehended in Drugs Investigation

Shanmukh Jaswanth, Former Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant, Apprehended in Drugs Investigation

A case was filed against Shanmukh's brother, Sampath Vinay, however, the YouTuber was also taken into custody by the police after ganja was discovered at his residence.

Ex-Bigg Boss Telugu contestant, YouTuber and actor Shanmukh Jaswanth has landed in legal trouble. According to a report published on TV9, the Hyderabad police have taken the actor into custody after weed (ganja) was found at his home. Sampathy Vinay, who is the brother of Shanmukh allegedly dated a woman for a while and also made it official by getting engaged.

Trending Now

However, a week before their wedding, he married another woman. The woman to whom he was engaged lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police, accusing Sampath of deception. She had initially met Sampath through Shanmukh and further alleged that his parents urged her to “move on” once they discovered he was now married to someone else.

You may like to read

According to reports, the Hyderabad police on Wednesday went to Shanmukh’s house in order to arrest his brother. While Shanmukh’s brother was not at home, the police found the former Bigg Boss contestant in possession of ganja. According to the report, the police have arrested him and his brother in two distinct cases, and an ongoing investigation is in progress.

Further, RTV unveiled the details of the complaint in which the e-fiance details that she was a bit unsure of the relationship, but she was later convinced by Shanmukh to date his brother. In complaints, the female also alleged that a constable called Javed pressured her to withdraw the case. This is not the first time that Shanmukh has landed in legal trouble. Back in 2021, the YouTuber was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Hyderabad. He was later taken into custody after his car thrashed three parked cars and two bikes.

With a BAC count of 170 mg/100 ml, he appeared in court and was subsequently directed to attend counselling at the traffic training institute. According to The Indian Express, Shanmukh allegedly tried to influence the police and skipped a counselling session prior to his sentencing.

Coming to Shanmukh’s career, the actor rose to fame after his appearance in the short film Viva. The movie was helmed by Sabarish Kandregula and his brother. Apart from Shanmukh, the movie also featured Harsha Chemudu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.