Shanthanu thanks CM Vijay for paying tribute to his late father K Bhagyaraj: ‘Remember with gratitude…’

Days after the passing of veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj, his son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj has penned an emotional note thanking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for his compassion and support.

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CM Vijay consoling K Bhagyaraj's family (PC: Twitter)

The Tamil film industry is still mourning the loss of legendary filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj. His passing marked the end of an era, with celebrities, fans, and political leaders coming together to pay their final respects to one of Tamil cinema’s most influential storytellers. Amid the outpouring of condolences, one heartfelt message has touched many people online. Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who has been coping with the loss of his father, took to social media to thank Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for the kindness and respect shown to his family during the difficult time. His emotional note has resonated with fans, highlighting not only the bond between the two but also the compassion shown beyond public life.

Shanthanu pens emotional note for CM Vijay

A few days after K Bhagyaraj’s funeral, his son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj shared a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Vijay. He wrote that words were not enough to describe what the gesture meant to him and his family. The actor recalled that Vijay had earlier blessed one of the happiest moments of his life by attending his wedding. He then reflected on how the Chief Minister also stood beside the family during one of their darkest moments following his father’s passing. Shanthanu said Vijay set aside the responsibilities of his office to personally comfort his mother, Poornima Bhagyaraj, and offer strength to the grieving family. He added that the compassion shown during those difficult hours was something he would never forget. His post was in Tamil which loosely translates to, “Honourable @CMOTamilnadu, How could I possibly confine my gratitude to you within the limits of 26 or 247? You inaugurated my day of joy by handing over the Thali for my wedding—a gesture for which I have not yet finished expressing my thanks.

And then, when you came to offer condolences upon my father’s passing—the most unfortunate and sorrowful day of my life. I was deeply moved to see you set aside your official stature and humbly kneel to comfort my mother.”

CM Vijay announced State honours for K Bhagyaraj

Apart from visiting the late filmmaker’s residence to pay his respects, Chief Minister Vijay also announced that K Bhagyaraj would be accorded state honours during his final rites. Shanthnu further in his post wrote, “State honours! To be accorded respect even in death is a monumental privilege for an artist. I will remember with gratitude, until my own final moments, the majestic honour—befitting his name—that you bestowed upon my father.

What more is there to say for now?

Heartfelt gratitude, Anna.

@actorvijay @TVKVijayHQ @TVKHQITWingOffl”

Shanthanu described the tribute as one of the greatest honours his father could have received. In his message, he said the recognition perfectly reflected Bhagyaraj’s immense contribution to Tamil cinema and thanked the Chief Minister for ensuring that the legendary filmmaker received a dignified farewell.

K Bhagyaraj dies at 73

K Bhagyaraj passed away at the age of 73 after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 27, 2026, leaving behind a remarkable legacy as a writer, director, and actor. Known for his unique storytelling style and memorable films, he inspired generations of filmmakers and actors. Since his demise, tributes have continued to pour in from across the Indian film industry. Along with Shanthanu’s emotional message, Bhagyaraj’s daughter Sharanya also shared a moving tribute remembering her father, while several leading actors and filmmakers paid homage to the veteran director.