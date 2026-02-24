Sharad Kapoor Molestation Row: Complainant approaches Bombay HC, demands crime branch takeover of probe

In a fresh legal twist to the molestation case against Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor, the complainant has now approached the Bombay High Court, seeking the transfer of the investigation to the Crime Branch. The woman has also demanded the suspension of the police officer linked to the probe, alleging serious lapses and selective action by the local police.

The 32-year-old woman had earlier accused Sharad Kapoor of calling her to his residence under the pretext of discussing a professional project and then molesting her. An FIR was registered in 2024. However, more than a year later, the complainant claims that there has been no decisive action against the actor.

Plea in Bombay High Court seeks crime branch intervention

The complainant’s advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan, confirmed that a petition has been filed before the Bombay High Court challenging the handling of the case by the Khar police station. According to the lawyer, the petition raises concerns about procedural irregularities and alleged inaction.

Khan stated that despite Sharad Kapoor submitting screenshots of his WhatsApp chats, no arrest was made. He pointed out that in another case registered under the same Section 79 during the same period, the accused was arrested within 24 hours.

“Law cannot function at the will of an officer. If arrests are made in one case under the same section and not in another, the authorities must justify the difference,” Khan said.

Allegations of false statements in the chargesheet

The petition also challenges statements made in the chargesheet. As per the complainant’s lawyer, the document reportedly mentions that the accused was arrested and produced before the court, a claim he has termed “a very big lie.”

The advocate further alleged that a summons notice was issued under Section 35 (earlier 41A), but the accused never recorded his statement as required. Despite this, no strict action followed.

He argued that this amounted to a breach of existing Supreme Court guidelines regarding arrest procedures and accused the investigating officer of acting in a high-handed manner without legal justification.

IT Act section 67A also invoked

The FIR reportedly includes Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, which carries a punishment of up to five years. The complainant’s side has questioned why, despite serious sections being invoked, no arrest has been made so far.

“The FIR was filed in 2024. It has been over a year. The accused continues to make statements in the media, but there has been no custodial action,” the lawyer stated.

The matter is now expected to come up for hearing before the Bombay High Court, where the complainant will press for an independent probe by the Crime Branch and accountability of the officers involved. Sharad Kapoor has not publicly responded to the latest development at the time of filing this report.