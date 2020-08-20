Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday morning took to Twitter to share that the Maharashtra government will fully cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Pawar said he was sure that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will respect the Supreme Court’s order upholding the transfer of Patna Police’s FIR in the case to the CBI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Likely to Visit Late Actor’s Bandra House Today

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The NCP is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and party leader Anil Deshmukh holds the Home portfolio. Pawar expressed hope that the Sushant Singh Rajput case should not go like Dr. Narendra Dabholkar murder of 2013 which remains unsolved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Dabholkar, a well-known anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013, in Pune. Paying tributes to on his 7th death anniversary, Pawar wrote, "I am sure the Maharashtra Govt will respect the judegment of the Supreme Court to handover Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation process."

In the second tweet, Sharad Pawar wrote, “I hope the investigation will not be carried on, as was done with Dr. Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case also under investigation by the #CBI which commenced in 2014 and remains unresolved.”

Slamming Pawar for his comments, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Atul Bhatkalkar said that the NCP leader had forgotten that at that time the Congress-NCP government was in power in the state. He demanded, “Why was the case not probed then? Did the police do what they did now (in the Sushant case)?”

The CBI had taken over the case on August 3 after accepting the Centre’s request following the recommendation by the Bihar government. However, the agency had been waiting for the SC’s order in the case to begin the investigation and now, the SC on Wednesday has upheld the transfer of FIR, the CBI is expected to now begin its investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)