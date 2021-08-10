South actor Sharanya Sasi Sharu passed away on August 9, Monday after battling a brain tumour for the last 10 years. She was just 35. Sharanya had undergone 11 major surgeries over the course of her treatment and was hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago. After the actor recovered from COVID-19, she had to be rushed to a hospital because of pneumonia and low sodium levels in the blood. She breathed her last on Monday noon at a private hospital in Trivandrum, Kerala. She also faced a severe financial crisis amid the treatments and sought help from many people in the industry.Also Read - Harry Potter And James Bond Actor Paul Ritter, Dies of Brain Tumor at 54

Sharanya was a popular actor in the Malayalam television and film industry. Some of her television shows include Manthrakodi, Seetha and Harichandanam. She also played supporting roles in Chotta Mumbai, Bombay, Chacko Randaman and Thalappavu. Also Read - Doctors At Chandigarh's PGIMER Create History, Operate on World's Youngest Large Brain Tumour Patient

Several Malayalam TV celebrities mourned the demise of Sharanya. Actor Seema G Nair, who was Saranya’s biggest support during the illness, wrote, “An end to all the efforts and prayers, she is gone”. Also Read - 60-Year-Old Italian Woman Prepares 90 Stuffed Olives While Undergoing Surgery to Remove Brain Tumour

TV host Arya, mourned her demise and penned, ‘You fought your battle of survival so bravely my dear. Finally, you are gifted with peace is all I can say now. No more pain, no more sufferings. Rest in peace girl”.

Actor Deepan Murali penned a note for her. “She left, to the world without pain. No words, rest in peace dear”, he wrote.