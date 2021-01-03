Veteran actor Sharat Saxena, who is seen in films like Dabangg 3, Bajrangi Bhaijan, Soldier, Baghban, Fanaa, Krrish, is an experienced performer. Sharat Saxena started his career in the early 1970s and has mainly played either supporting roles of a father, uncle, or often comic villains. He has acted in more than 250 Bollywood films. An old emotional interview video of him is doing the rounds where he is seen speaking to CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association). He can be heard saying that the directors didn’t see him as an actor because of his big physique. Also Read - 'Hinduphobia in Pakistan': Shocking Videos of Hindu Temple Being Set on Fire Infuriates Twitter | Watch

Sharat can be heard saying to Ajay Bhargav that no director ever considered him as an actor but simply gave him a fighter or junior artist's role. Saxena told, "Back in those days, in our whole country, whoever had muscles or someone who looked like a body builder, that person was put under 'labour class'. He was not considered worthy of fine arts, finer feelings. He could not be an actor, a writer or anything. He could only be a fighter".

The video has made netizens emotional and they were touched with his struggles. One of the users said: "This video actually touches upon what he is saying. It is sad, that actors get typecast, especially when they want to try out different things. But their audience image won't let me do that, and for producers, business takes priority over craft. It is SAD".

Another user wrote: “There was movie called Boxer (1984) in which Mithun Chakraborty as Boxer fights with Sharad saxena as his opponent. I was a school going boy when I saw that movie, and rather than the hero Mithun it was Sharad saxena who appeared more convincing as a Boxer on the screen.”

The third user wrote: “He’s actually an excellent actor. Never got a role worth his talent. Ghulam might be the only major role in a movie that he has bagged”.

The video will definitely bring tears to your eyes. Watch here:

Sharat Saxena talking about being pigeonholed as an action sidekick for 30 years. 30 years. Breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/srRtDVrXE1 — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) January 1, 2021

Watch the full interview here: