Home

Entertainment

Shardul Pandit, Kusha Kapila, Vivek Agnihotri And Other Celebs LASH OUT At Poonam Pandey For Faking Death: ‘Disgusting’ – Check Reaction

Shardul Pandit, Kusha Kapila, Vivek Agnihotri And Other Celebs LASH OUT At Poonam Pandey For Faking Death: ‘Disgusting’ – Check Reaction

Poonam Pandey staged her death, citing cervical cancer, for awareness, but faced backlash as calls for boycotting her gained momentum.

Yet again model-actor Poonam Pandey landed herself in a controversy. The actress faked her death in order to create awareness about cervical cancer. The entire entertainment industry was under a wave of shock when Poonam’s team on February 02, 2024, revealed that the actress died due to cervical cancer. However, on February 3, 2024, a video was shared on Poonam’s Instag which features the actress alive and this came as a bolt from the blue for everyone. Netizens took to Instagram and Twitter to lash out at Poonam. Apart from users, even celebs such as Kusha Kapila, Vivek Agnihotri, Shardul Pandit and others also slammed Pandey for the stint.

Trending Now

Celebs react to Poonam Pandey stint

You may like to read

Reacting to the video, designer Saisha Shinde posted, “Totally disgusted! I called you my friend! You don’t deserve to be my friend! Did you call this awareness? Shut the f*** up! My mom has had a double mastectomy and she has battled cancer! My sister has had a kidney failure and she’s passed away, my aunt died of mental illness and unlike you, they can never come back! Death is not a joke! Death is not a publicity stunt! It’s an actual non-quantifiable fact! Shame on you @poonampandeyreal you played with our emotions! And I will never forgive you for this ! Never! What has the world come to? Who are these people?”

Giving a response to Poonam’s publicity stunt, social media influencer Kusha Kapila said, “Here is an agency behind this. Someone actually came up with idea and also greenlit it I cannot.” Further, Ridhi Dogra also added, “I don’t blame her or the PR Team. They thought of the idea and knew it’ll be crazy. I blame the media and journalists who have reported an Insta post as news without fact checking, they have taken an oath to tell the truth. But seems the oath’s meaning has changed to ‘sell people anything with screams and antics and they’ll buy it coz they’re stupid.’”

Shardul Pandit’s Video on Poonam Pandey

Actor Shardul Pandit, a close friend of Poonam Pandey, has conveyed his displeasure regarding her fabricated death publicity stunt. He took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen extremely distressed and can be seen saying “Let me begin this video by saying that I’m very grateful to god that Poonam is alive. Why am I doing this on video? Why didn’t I call her? I did call her, her number is busy. I’ve been calling multiple people.”

“I want to say sorry to everybody who had to take care of me yesterday. Sorry to all the online people jinse main kal jhagad raha tha by saying this is a hoax, aap aisa kyu soch rahe hain, kisi ki death hui hai. Sorry to all the media reporters jinse maine kaha ki mujhe kisi ki maut par rotiyan nahi sekni hain. Sorry to all my friends who had to go through me going through whatever I had gone through,” Shardul added.

Take a look at the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to X and wrote, “With the emerging challenges of SM, I think there should be some regulations, especially, for the newsmakers and those who call themselves influencers. Normalising sensationalism and gimmicks is dangerous. Fake death news is just the beginning. Aage aage dekho hota hai kya (just wait and watch).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.