Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal Goes Nuts Over ‘Naughty Bedroom Gifts’ Pitch, Here’s What Happened Next!

Shark Tank India 2: In the March 1, 2023 episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, an entrepreneur pitched his product of gifting items including naughty gifts for the bedroom. The Hyderabad-based gifting company Oye Happy in their pitch said, ‘It’s dirty, naughty and entertaining’. Sharks couldn’t stop laughing after the founders of the company said, ‘Humare gift ko harr celebration, duniya ka harr rishta ke liye banaya ja sake aur bedroom ka hissa bhi’. (Our gifts can be a part of every celebration, any relation and specifically for the bedroom). Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh started laughing and Anupam Mittal asked, “Thappad maar ke ghar se nikala nahi? (Did your family not slap you and throw you out of the house?)” and the entrepreneurs stated that this aspect of their firm and the family doesn’t know about this addition.

When Namita Thapar questioned the founders as to how they began with this ‘naughty’ concept, the entrepreneurs remained silent with uncomfortable smiles on their faces. Anupam answered “Frustration se with a laugh”.

Oye Happy introduces a unique range of naughty gifts designed to spice up a couple’s evenings. From couple board games to leather handcuffs, they have a wide variety of refreshing collections of naughty gifts for adults.

The entrepreneurs Harsh Khemani and Varun Todi ask for Rs 50 lakhs for 1% equity with a valuation of 50 crores. Though the Sharks loved the products, but neither of any offered any deal.

Who are the sharks of Shark Tank season 2?

Shark Tank 2 sees entrepreneurs from different walks of life pitching their brands to some big-shot investors, also called Sharks. The Sharks include Anupam Mittal (Founder-CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder-CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder-CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (Co-Founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

