Home

Entertainment

Shark Tank India 2 Judges Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal Face Losses

Shark Tank India 2 Judges Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal Face Losses

Shark Tank India 2 Judges are in losses except for Aman Gupta. Here's a viral post shared by user who claims Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal's companies facce losses

Shark Tank India 2 Judges Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal Face Losses

Shark Tank India season 2 judges Namita Thapar, , Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal’s companies are in losses. A report has been shared on LinkedIn that has gone viral that say how the companies run by Shark Tank India judges are running in losses and hence they are not ‘qualified’ to give advice to new entrepreneurs. Author Ankit Uttam revealed in the post that Shark Tank India has never worked for him. He has also shared his research detailing.

Vineeta Singh, the owner of Sugar Cosmetics has been facing losses. “Vineeta Singh’s SUGAR Cosmetics reported a loss of INR 75 Cr in FY22 up from INR 21.1 Cr in the fiscal year FY21.

Shaadi.com owner Anupam Mittal’s name is also in the list of losses. “Anupam Mittal is the owner of brands like Shaadi. com, Makaan.com, Mauj Mobile. Except for Shaadi, it seems his other brands are either dead or not making enough money, as there is minimal or no news about those in the media. Even Shaadi’s financials are NOT known in public except for one recent report about its future IPO that may or may not arrive since one such attempt was also made in 2009”, Ankit said in his post.

Ankit further shared the details about Lenskart and Emcure Pharma. “Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart posted a consolidated loss of INR 102.3 Cr in FY22. Namita Thapar is NOT the founder of her company Emcure Pharma. It’s her father who started it and still is its CEO. So, to some, her credentials may seem similar to that of Ananya Pandey in Bollywood?? (Did somebody hear nepotism!!”

As per Ankit’s research, the only company that has been in profit is of Aman Gupta, the founder of Boat.

While concluding the post, Ankit compared Shark Tank India with Ekta Kapoor’s TV Shows. “To me, the Shark Tank India version seems like Ekta Kapoor’s rendition of the more interesting US version of the show”, Ankit said.