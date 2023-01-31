  • Home
Shark Tank India 2 judges Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta impressed with BeUnic Founder's pitch who promoted LGBTQ.

Updated: January 31, 2023 4:12 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Shark Tank India 2: The Shark Tank India season 2 judges Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta lauded mother-son duo Ashish and Simmi Nanda, the founders of BeUnic for their courageous LGBTQ pitch. Ashish Chopra, his brother Vishesh Chopra and their mother Simmi had come to Shark Tank India season two to get funding for their brand BeUnic. Simmi revealed his son is gay and shared their journey on how much it took to accept this fact. Their brand BeUnic is described as a curated lifestyle products created by queer entrepreneurs. They also work and donate a share of their profits to NGOs working with the queer community. Judges loved their pitch and applaud Simmi for her statement – “Love them, hug them because the closet is not the place to be in”.

Soon after the episode went live, netizens started praising pitcher Ashish and his family for this concept. A user wrote, “LGBTQ+ ON SHARK TANK I’M SO PROUD THE MOTHER IS SO SUPPORTIVE”.

Published Date: January 31, 2023 4:11 PM IST

