Shark Tank India 2: LGBTQ Pitcher Ashish And Mother Simmi Nanda Leave Netizens Mighty Impressed, Check Reactions

Shark Tank India 2 judges Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta impressed with BeUnic Founder's pitch who promoted LGBTQ.

Shark Tank India 2: The Shark Tank India season 2 judges Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta lauded mother-son duo Ashish and Simmi Nanda, the founders of BeUnic for their courageous LGBTQ pitch. Ashish Chopra, his brother Vishesh Chopra and their mother Simmi had come to Shark Tank India season two to get funding for their brand BeUnic. Simmi revealed his son is gay and shared their journey on how much it took to accept this fact. Their brand BeUnic is described as a curated lifestyle products created by queer entrepreneurs. They also work and donate a share of their profits to NGOs working with the queer community. Judges loved their pitch and applaud Simmi for her statement – “Love them, hug them because the closet is not the place to be in”.

“Closet is not the place to be in”, rightly said by Simmi Nanda from #BeUnic. 💯#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/QUvzHN4Mwj — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) January 30, 2023



Soon after the episode went live, netizens started praising pitcher Ashish and his family for this concept. A user wrote, “LGBTQ+ ON SHARK TANK I’M SO PROUD THE MOTHER IS SO SUPPORTIVE”.

We’re walking into the biggest platform of Indian entrepreneurship tonight to showcase our one-of-a-kind range of products! Don’t forget to tune in at 10 pm.#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/g3tOFgOGsp — BeUnic (@beunic_india) January 30, 2023

Ooo LGBT mention at shark tank today.

Indian mom accepting her son’s sexuality 🤩 We need more of it.

They’re running a business for LGBT people – @beunic_india

Check them out guyssss!! — Smriti⁷ (@Smriti_Jhamb) January 30, 2023

