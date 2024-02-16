Home

Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta Loses Calm as Young Entrepreneurs Reject His Offer, ‘Aap Aaye Kyu…’

In a recent episode of the popular business show Shark Tank India Season 3, Aman Gupta who is one of the popular Sharks on the show had lost his cool and was furious at the business owners for wasting their valuable time. Read along.

Shark Tank India 3: One of the most popular business shows Shark Tank India has been making quite a lot of buzz on social media. ‘Shark’ Aman Gupta CEO of Boat has been making headlines. In a recent episode of the business show Shark Tank Indian Season 3. Aman Gupta got furious when the owners of the jewellery brand when they turned down the offer. Aman went to the extent that he told the young entrepreneurs not to waste the time of the Sharks and also stated that he will, ‘stop trusting the entrepreneurs.’ Here’s what exactly happened in the episode.

Aman Gupta Lashes Out At Young Entrepreneurs For Wasting Their Time

It all began when the pitchers requested Rs 8 lakh in exchange for 1 per cent of their company’s ownership. Anupma Mittal expressed uncertainty about the potential growth of the business in the future and decided to withdraw. ‘Shark’ Namita Thapar also followed suit. Aman Gupta and Amit Jain presented an offer to the pitchers with specific terms, but the owners turned down their offers.

Watch Aman Gupta Furious At Entrepreneurs:

Later in the episode Aman was seen getting furious at the young entrepreneurs and expressed, “Aap aaye kyu humara time kharab karne ke liye (Why did you come here to waste our time)? (sic).” Aman further added, “I’m out. You gave such a wonderful pitch, you told your stories so beautifully. You said you wanted to learn, to grow. Now, I’ll stop trusting entrepreneurs when they come on the show. There has to be some seriousness in the way you’re running your business, sorry (sic).” Shark Namita tried her best to control Aman’s furiousness yet he bursted out at the entrepreneurs.

Aman Gupta Lashes Out At Business Owners For Demanding 50 Hours Of Contribution

It is to be noted that, this was not the first time Aman Gupta had lashed out at the business owners. Earlier in an episode, Aman got furious at two entrepreneurs when they demanded to contribute 50 hours of time in a week towards their business. After hearing this Aman Gupta alongside Ritesh Agarwal got furious and rejected their pitch due to the lack of decisiveness, the entrepreneurs showed. Aman added, “Oh bhai sunn, I know what you are saying but main tereko aise ghante commit nahi kar sakta, Aman also made sure that he doesn’t set an impression of making false promises in start-up businesses (sic).”

