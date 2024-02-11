Home

Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta Turns Down Startup Offer Hailed By PM Modi Says, ‘It Is Outdated Product’

Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta recently rejected an offer pitched by a start up company which was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Aman called their product as outdated explained why it is not a business.

Shark Tank India 3: The popular business show has been one of the most watched shows in India and is slowly gaining momentum. In a recent episode of Shark Tank India season 3, Aman Gupta declined a startup pitch that had received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The founders of Daak Room, a startup focused on promoting physical writing through campaigns and products, presented their business. They requested Rs 36 lakh in exchange for a 4 per cent stake in their company. Take a look at what ‘Shark Aman Gupta did next.

Shark Aman Gupta, Rejects Pitch of Daak Room Founders, Adds ‘It Is Not a Business’

The founders of Daak Room mentioned during their pitch that their startup received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They disclosed that PM Modi sent them a letter of encouragement and commended their business for motivating the younger generation. CEO of Boat company, Aman Gupta declined the pitch, stating that it does not qualify as a business. “This was common in ancient times. It’s not a business. I am opting out because I do not share the same passion for writing as you do, so I won’t be able to contribute further value (sic).” Aman explained.

Entrepreneur and business professional Peyush Bansal (CEO of Lenskart) chose not to invest in Daak Room and instead advised the founders to rebrand their business as a stationary brand. “I’m having trouble understanding the exact service you’re offering and what your revenue model is (sic)” Peyush remarked. However, the founders of Daak Room secured a Rs 36 lakh investment from Ritesh Agarwal in return for a 6 per cent ownership stake. Additionally, Ritesh stipulated that his stake would decrease to 5 per cent if the brand achieved the expected revenue.

All You Need To Know About The Sharks Of Season 3

The popular business show has gained popularity in the Indian audience drastically, after the end of seasons one and two of Shark Tank India Shark. The business model show made a comeback with its third season on January 22, 2024. The new season featured familiar sharks from previous seasons such as Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Vineeta Singh, along with new additions to the panel including Amit Jain, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, and Radhika Gupta.

