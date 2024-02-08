Home

Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal Slams Undergarment Startup For Its ‘Ridiculous’ Name, Here’s What He Said

Shark Tank India 3: Even while the show breaks and settles several business deals, the latest one with an undergarment brand did not well with sharks - Wonder why? Read along!

Shark Tank India 3: The majority of Shark Tank India episodes showcase several exciting company concepts; some are successful in striking a deal with the sharks, while others are turned down. However, one of the proposed companies, an undergarment brand left Anupam Mittal infuriated on the most recent episode of the business reality program – Here’s why!

Shark Tank India 3’s most recent show included a number of ongoing, intriguing interactions. The sharks were astonished by one of the firms, though. Ankit, Anshuman, and Mohit co-founded the undergarment company. The pitchers came on stage and gave the sharks a brief introduction to their brands. The three of them were first questioned by the Shark Tank India judges on their pitch, sales, and other topics. They discussed how they are working to find a solution for a significant issue that males now confront. The sharks, however, did not find the brand name or concept very fascinating.

What Went Wrong With Undergarment Brand’s Pitch?

The founders requested Rs 30 lakhs for 5% of the business after their initial pitch, for the company that came at a cost of Rs 6 crores. Anupam Mittal was upset with the brand’s name and concept among sharks. The brand of underwear was called 2Ballz. He said, “Ek toh ye brand name bohot behuda hai, pata nahi kya kar rahe ho.” Vineeta nodded in agreement with Anupam and said, “Your brand name is too much in the face. It is like you’re asking your customers to not buy your products.”

Mohit also asked the sharks whether they would be interested in using the items again after showcasing their product to them. The trio were taken by Anupam’s feedback but it was only after Anupam’s rage that things went sideways. He asked the pitchers whether they had truly quit their careers for this.

Did Undergarment Brand Crack The Deal? WATCH

Get ready to witness how #KoparoClean, #HoneyTwigs and #2Ballz give their best shot to vow the Sharks in getting a deal! 🦈💸 Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV. pic.twitter.com/IAoIe8wGIP — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 6, 2024

Additionally, Vineeta stated that as of right now, their business only has 1000 clients. Aman, however, asserted that the issue they are attempting to resolve isn’t even one that affects males in the modern world. According to a TOI article, Anupam accused the pitcher of replicating an unnamed foreign brand as the episode progressed.

