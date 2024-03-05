Home

Shark Tank India 3: Bootstrapped Entrepreneur Slams Vineeta Singh’s Comment Post Pitch, ‘Wanted To Run Away’

A female bootstrapped entrepreneur recently opened about her 'worst' experience on Shark Tank India. She also mentioned that she was about to cry and had a blackout after her pitch. Read along,

Shark Tank India 3: The popular business show Shark Tank India Season 3 has been making headlines apart from ‘Sharks’ playing their tactics in the business show, a bootstrapped entrepreneur recently came forward and expressed how she was being deliberately criticised for the packing of the product. In a recent podcast with Ayushman Pandita. The owner of the company also revealed how she came in to take advice from the ‘Sharks’ and it turned out to be different. Arora also emphasised the fact that she emotionally broke down on national television in front of the ‘Sharks’.

Female Bootstrapped Entrepreneur Reveals Her Worst Experience In Shark Tank India

During the podcast with Ayushman Pandita, Arora expressed, “What was depicted on the show appeared pleasant, but the reality was far more challenging. I felt a sense of frustration as Vineeta reiterated the same points repeatedly, particularly criticizing my packaging (sic).”

She further added, “However, I was not allowed to voice my perspective. As a bootstrapped entrepreneur seeking assistance, I expected a collaborative dialogue. If I had everything sorted out already, I wouldn’t have sought their guidance (sic).” During the conversation, Vibhuti Arora also revealed, “It was very difficult for me to control myself from crying at one point. I just wanted to run away from Shark Tank. I didn’t want to cry on national television. Vineeta kept asking me what the differentiator in my products is (sic).”

Vibhuti also mentioned in the podcast that the Sharks really wanted her way out of the deal. The bootstrapped entrepreneur expressed, “What was shown was still very nice, what actually happened was a lot worse. I could feel angst, Vineeta kept repeating the same thing 10 times, and she kept criticising my packaging, but they did not let me speak (sic).”

Shark Tank Participant Gets Blackout Post-Shooting

After recalling her terrible moment on the business show, the entrepreneur revealed that she had a blackout righter after coming from her pitch. The entrepreneur expressed, “Initially, I thought I would manage to get funding from there. But later, I figured that I was not going to get anything out of this, I only had to keep defending myself. After the pitch, I had a blackout. I got anxious that time (sic).”

Netizens Give Mixed Reaction To The Bootstrapped Entrepreneur

After the episode of Vibhuti Arora’s pitch gained attention on social media. Netizens chose to pick a side, while some of them defended Vineeta Singh, others took the stand for the female entrepreneur. An Instagram user commented, “Namita Thapar is an investor and what she said is completely true. I have been watching Shark Tank from season 1 and being investors they ask such kinds of questions to anyone (sic).” While many found it as a valid question, Vibhuti’s side fired back at the ‘Sharks’. One of the users wrote, “Vineeta is only searching and pointing out the defects and the problem.

In another podcast where Vibhuti was present a user expressed, “She’s absolutely right, and as an audience, I did watch that episode and it was very clear that Vineeta was getting jealous of her. I did also comment briefly in that episode (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Shark Vineeta Singh’s behaviour? Do you think Vineeta did it on purpose? Watch this space to get the latest news on the popular business show, Shark Tank India Season 3!

