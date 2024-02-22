Home

Shark Tank India 3: Did Anupam Mittal Indirectly Point Finger At Ex-Shark Ashneer Grover? ‘Jisko Gussa…’

Shark Tank India 3: In a recent episode of the popular business show, 'Shark' Anupam Mittal indirectly took a dig at former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover. Read along.

Shark India 3: In the recent episode of the popular business show Shark Tank India Season 3 witnessed an unusual event when ‘Shark’ Anupman Mittal took a nasty dig at a former judge on Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover. For the unversed Ashneer was the judge of season one of Shark Tank. Read along.

Anupam Mittal Takes a Dig at Ashneer Grover

In a recent episode of Shark Tank India 3, The Rage Room presented their anger management solution, leaving the Sharks surprised. The pitcher inquires, ” Sharks aapko bhi aise gussa ataa hoga na? (Sharks, do you also experience such anger?) (sic).” Anupam jokingly responds, ” Jisko ataa tha woh gaya (Those who did are no longer here).”

This elicits laughter from Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar. Anupam then apologises with a laugh. The pitcher, Pusarla Venkat Suraj from Hyderabad, requests Rs 20 lakh for a 30% equity stake. Later in the episode, Aman Gupta was seen suggesting, “This is required very much in Delhi (sic).” The pitcher asked if the Sharks were ready to pitch in so that he could instantly open a new franchise in Delhi.

The pitcher admitted to struggling with anger issues and destructive behavior, revealing that he had gone through 30 phones and had sought therapy. However, moments later ‘Shark’ Aman and Peyush decided to try out a rage room, with Anupam suggesting that they needed to release their pent-up emotions. After the experience, Aman confessed that his anger had only intensified, to which the pitcher attributed to pent-up emotions.

Shark Tank India Judges Reject Offer, ‘Irresponsible Business…’

‘Shark’ Namita expressed her concern about mental health on a global scale, advocating for practices like yoga, pranayama, meditation, or counseling instead of promoting the rage room as a solution to anger issues.

However, the ‘Sharks’ refused to take the offer from the pitcher. Anupam Mittal suggested that the business idea was irresponsible. CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal claimed that this business does not have any scientific proof to back up the profession. For the unknown, Ahseer Grover was part of Shark Tank India Season 1. Ashneer is still remembered for his aggressive feedback. On the other hand Ashneer also single-handedly took on other Sharks as well. It is also important to note that Ashneer was much loved by the audience.

What are your thoughts on the comments passed by Anupam Mittal? Do you want to see former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover back in the business show? Watch this space to get the attest updates on Shark Tank India Season 3!

